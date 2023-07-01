Impressive new pelagic trawler completes her maiden journey home

The new Altaire arrives in Lerwick. Photo: Ivan Reid.

The brand new Altaire – one of Shetland’s largest pelagic trawlers – arrived in Lerwick this morning after her maiden voyage across the North Sea from Denmark.

The 80m-18m vessel will operate from her home port of Collafirth.

She has been built by Karstensen Shipyard in Skagen, Denmark – in a project which has taken more than two years.

Based on the same pattern as the previous Altaire, which has been handed over to Faroese owners, the new vessel is focussed on crew safety and quality of catches.

Karstensen said it was “extremely proud” of the ship, which had been built as part of long standing working relations with Altaire owners

“Present and previous vessels carrying the Altaire name have ?been steady customers at Karstensens for maintenance and repair works for many years,” the company said.

“The focus has been on optimising catch quality and hygiene, to allow the new Altaire to land first class quality pelagic fish .

“Working environment, safety and comfort for the crew has also been major issues during design works.”

Altair is owned by a partnership that includes Plymouth fishing company Interfish.