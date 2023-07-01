NorthLink bookings extended further to accommodate Christmas travel plans

NorthLink bookings have been opened into the new year after concerns were raised about organising travel over the festive period.

The operator had already opened bookings from October to the end of December, following Transport Scotland’s fares freeze announcement on Wednesday.

However, some passengers had complained they could not book their return journeys after Christmas trips south.

The SIC’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall said at the time she would be asking for the system to be opened up “as soon as possible” to allow people to make travel plans with confidence.

Yesterday (Friday), the bookings were extended to 7th January.

With Transport Scotland’s fare freeze in place until the end of March, it is hoped bookings will be able to open up until then in the near future.

Mrs Lyall said she understood the delay was to allow the dry docking schedule to be confirmed.