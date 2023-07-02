Apprentice farmer of the year is finalist for excellence award

Nia Hunter. Photo: Lantra.

An apprentice farmer has been named as a “young talent” finalist in national awards celebrating Scotland’s exceptional food and drink.

Nia Hunter, from Weisdale, had already been recognised as the Lantra modern apprentice of the year and agricultural learner of the year at the Alba awards in March.

Now she has been named as a finalist in the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2023.

Lantra Scotland said it was “fantastic news”.

“Well done from the Lantra Scotland team and best of luck at the awards ceremony in September, Nia,” it said.

Nia, who has been has been doing an SVQ in agriculture while working as an apprentice farmer for A&D Hunter at Scatsta Farm, was one of four UHI Shetland apprentices recognised at the Lantra Alba awards.

UHI Shetland said at the time it was “delighted and proud” of the apprentices.

The Albas are organised by Lantra, the sector skills council for the land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries, to recognise the success of trainees in the sector.

The Excellence Awards shine a light on Scottish food and drink producers, from new start-ups to industry giants.