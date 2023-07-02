News

Farm shop announces closure just weeks after cafe’s departure

July 2, 2023 0
An award winning farm shop is to close just weeks after the café which operated in the premises announced its departure.

Mackenzie’s Farm Shop in Cunningsburgh made the announcement this afternoon (Sunday).

Owners said they were “vexed” to confirm the business would be closing on Saturday.

The decision follows the recent departure of the Kitchen Table,  which had been operating from the premises since 2021.

Mackenzie’s said on Facebook: “We are no strangers to hearing rumours about ourselves and our business.

“We will set the record straight this time.

“We simply cannot, unfortunately, sustain our shop while the café continues to be closed.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our wonderful loyal customers, our suppliers, our fabulous staff, past and present, our friends and family, and everyone who has supported and helped us at Mackenzies Farmshop and cafe over the last 12 years, from the first day we started planning our dream, with Grandad John.”

A closing down sale will be held. 

