Fundraiser on quest to visit all RNLI stations sets sights on Lerwick and Aith 

Chris Mason.

A car mechanic, who set himself a quest to visit every RNLI station in the British Isles is ready for his most northerly expedition – thanks to some local help.

Chris Mason will arrive in Shetland on Saturday, 8th July, to add Lerwick and Aith lifeboat stations to his ever-growing list.

The 59-year-old grandfather from Northumberland hopes to visit all 238 stations to raise vital funds for the charity – and has already more than 18 months into his venture.

But whereas he usually travels in his trusty Vauxhall Astra, Mr Mason will be on foot when he gets off the NorthLink ferry.

With no direct buses and taxi fares looking to cost £60 each way, the fundraiser was struggling to find a way to make it work.

But after putting up a post on his Facebook page, he was soon provided with a detailed travel plan that will get him there and back for his return ferry.

“I’ve heard the people are so helpful,” he said.

“I spoke to Jez Charlton from R Robertson & Son coaches, who within minutes had the route sorted out – so it’s true.”

After his Shetland leg, Mr Charlton will have just four stations left in the Channel Islands before he completes all 239.

Mr Mason will finish his tour at the RNLI Grace Darling museum in Bamburgh, Northumberland,

He has already broken his fundraising target but hopes to raise even more.

It was a quest he set himself after being moved by the bravery of the lifeboat crews on TV programme Saving Lives at Sea.

To find out more visit “Chris’s quest – life boat station tour” on Facebook, where there is a link to his JustGiving page.