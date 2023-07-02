News

Fundraiser on quest to visit all RNLI stations sets sights on Lerwick and Aith 

July 2, 2023 0
Fundraiser on quest to visit all RNLI stations sets sights on Lerwick and Aith 
Chris Mason.

A car mechanic, who set himself a quest to visit every RNLI station in the British Isles is ready for his most northerly expedition – thanks to some local help.

Chris Mason will arrive in Shetland on Saturday, 8th July, to add Lerwick and Aith lifeboat stations to his ever-growing list. 

The 59-year-old grandfather from Northumberland hopes to visit all 238 stations to raise vital funds for the charity – and has already more than 18 months into his venture.

But whereas he usually travels in his trusty Vauxhall Astra, Mr Mason will be on foot when he gets off the NorthLink ferry.

With no direct buses and taxi fares looking to cost £60 each way, the fundraiser was struggling to find a way to make it work.

But after putting up a post on his Facebook page, he was soon provided with a detailed travel plan that will get him there and back for his return ferry.

“I’ve heard the people are so helpful,” he said.

“I spoke to Jez Charlton from R Robertson & Son coaches, who within minutes had the route sorted out – so it’s true.”

After his Shetland leg, Mr Charlton will have just four stations left in the Channel Islands before he completes all 239.

Mr Mason will finish his tour at the RNLI Grace Darling museum in Bamburgh, Northumberland,

He has already broken his fundraising target but hopes to raise even more.

It was a quest he set himself after being moved by the bravery of the lifeboat crews on TV programme Saving Lives at Sea.

To find out more visit “Chris’s quest – life boat station tour” on Facebook, where there is a link to his JustGiving page.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.