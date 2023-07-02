Power surge hits business and destroys computer system

Sound Service Station pictured during recent footpath repairs.

A power surge has destroyed a service station’s computer system leaving it unable to dispense fuel, take card payments or charge customer accounts.

Sound Service Station posted a message to its customers this afternoon (Sunday) to say it would be Wednesday or Thursday before normal operations resume.

“We have tried every avenue to resolve this today but it had not been possible,” it said.

“This means that we need to wait for new parts to be sent and installed which will take a few days.

“Until the parts are replaced we won’t be able to dispense fuel, take card payments or charge to customer accounts.

“So this means we can take cash sales only until the situation is resolved.”

The paypoint, lottery and district heating machines are still working.

Have you been affected by the power surge? Email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk to let us know.