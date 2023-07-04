Crew geared up for new Altaire

Chief engineer Ivan Ramsay in front of the 7,300kWh engine which powers Altaire.

The chief engineer of the new Altaire said the crew was delighted with the latest addition to the pelagic fleet following her maiden voyage to Shetland.

Although she has been tested a few times on the water, the crew will have to wait until August to get out for her first job.

Mr Ramsay said the 80-metre fishing boat has a few new features from the previous Altaire, including a retractable thruster which can be used while the catch is being cooled, or if there is an engine failure.

He said: “We’re very happy with the finish, and everything on the new boat and how she’s turned out.

“Just looking forward to getting her out for fishing and trying everything out properly.”

Find out more about the new Altaire in Friday’s Shetland Times.