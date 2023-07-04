National recognition for Gurkha Kitchen

The Gurkha Kitchen.

Staff at the Gurkha Kitchen in Lerwick have been left “so excited” after winning a national award.

Emotions ran high after the Gurkha Kitchen picked up the award for Nepalese Restaurant of the Year.

Staff at the Lerwick restaurant travelled down to Glasgow for the Scottish Restaurant Awards held on Monday at the Marriott Hotel.

With the awards hosting a wide range of nominees throughout the country, the competition was described by the event’s organisers as “fierce.”

The Gurkha Kitchen’s Yanu Gurung told The Shetland Times: “I was so nervous and overwhelmed because this is our first time, but everything went well.

“We closed the restaurant for the awards and went to see how it goes. We didn’t expect to win, but we wanted to see what happens.

“Then we won and we were shaking, we were so excited.”

Their win came after it was announced the Gurkha Kitchen had been one of 10 restaurants shortlisted for the award.

“I contacted the Mariott Hotel and they gave me the Scottish Restaurant Awards number. We spoke and got my contact details.

“Then from there, we were put in the top 10, that in itself is exciting.”

She added that they may have a “little celebration” following their win but she is still processing their victory.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards wrote in a Facebook post: “Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contribution to the restaurant industry in Scotland.

“We are proud to recognise your talent and hard work. Let’s celebrate the best of the Scottish culinary scene.”