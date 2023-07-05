Brae apprentice nominated for national award

Garriock Bros. apprentice Paul Hunter

A second year plant mechanic apprentice from Garriock Bros. Brae Depot, has been shortlisted for a national construction award.

Paul Hunter has been nominated for the National Construction Plant-Hire Association ‘Stars of the Future’ awards in the the plant mechanic section.

CPA ‘Stars of the Future’ is a UK National awards scheme for apprentices and trainees in the construction plant sector.

The awards ceremony will take place in Coventry on 6th July 2023 where Mr Hunter will travel from Brae to attend with with his Brae Depot manager Robin Leslie and Garriock Bros. HSQE manager Duncan MacDougall.