First four games athletes Guernsey-bound with team equipment

The four drivers who are taking two vans and 900kg of island games sport equipment all the way to Guernsey on Tuesday evening. From left: Darren Forrest, Stephanie Keith, Robin Atkinson and Ian Bray. Photo: Kevin Jones

The first four members of team Shetland have started their long journey to Guernsey – driving down from Aberdeen this morning (Wednesday) with the team’s equipment.

Cyclist Robin Atkinson, sailor Darren Forrest, badminton’s Stephanie Keith and table tennis player Ian Bray sailed from Lerwick on Tuesday night with two Bolts Car Hire vans packed with kit.

The dedicated volunteers are taking everything from bikes to badminton racquets, and footballs to golf clubs down to Guernsey.

The rest of the 103-strong team will sail south to Aberdeen tonight, taking a chartered flight to their temporary island home tomorrow.

Shetland’s island games competitors and officials will then have two days to find their way around Guernsey before the opening ceremony on Saturday night.

The competition itself gets under way on Sunday – with athletics, badminton, football, sailing, table tennis and a triathlon all to look forward to on day one.