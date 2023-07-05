Road closed from today

The A970 North Lochside Road in Lerwick will be closed from 9am today [Wednesday] to 5pm on Friday 21st July.

The move is to allow Scottish Water to undertake repairs to a collapsed sewer.

The closure will cover the stretch of road between Bruce Crescent and the Grantfield Roundabout.

It will initially only affect southbound traffic, but a full closure of the road will be required as works progress.

The alternative route for traffic is via King Harald Street, using the A969 South Road or A969 North Road as necessary.

Details of affected bus routes will be available on the ZetTrans website.