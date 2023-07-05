Swan suffers engine trouble in first tall ships race

The Swan. Photo: Maurice Henderson.

The first leg of the Tall Ships Races began on Monday but without the Swan after she encountered some engine trouble.

As the crew made their way to the start line, they had to negotiate “rough seas and challenging sailing conditions”, according to the Swan Trust’s post on Facebook this afternoon (Wednesday).

However, the historic vessel encountered engine trouble as they left Den Helder.

The Trust’s Facebook post said: “On Monday morning our engine developed a potentially serious mechanical issue leaving us unable to use it.

“With the conditions as they were skipper Maggie [Adamson] made the difficult decision to return to Den Helder to repair our engine and resume the race once sea conditions had improved.”

On her way back to the harbour in Den Helder, the Swan encountered gusts of up to force eight and waves four-metres high.