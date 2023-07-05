Yell power cuts affects 400 properties

More than 400 properties have lost power in Yell this afternoon (Wednesday).

Twenty five postcodes have been affected on the island and SSEN have said an engineer is already on site.

On their website, SSEN said they hoped to have power back on as soon as possible.

The statement read: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. Our engineers are currently on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

There has also been a power loss in the Reawick area, affecting three properties but SSEN said this was a planned outage to make sure works could be conducted safely.