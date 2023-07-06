Viking Energy Windfarm reaches halfway mark

The first turbine to be installed at the Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE Renewables

Viking Energy Windfarm has reached a major milestone as the 52nd turbine is installed.

The windfarm is now at the halfway mark with just another 51 turbines to go before completion.

The 52nd turbine is located in the northern sector of the wind farm.

Robert Yeates, Vestas lead project manager said: “We are very pleased to have reached the halfway mark of the construction programme.

“This significant milestone has been achieved with the continued close collaboration with our partner SSE Renewables, RJM the principal contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm, and our subcontractors.”





