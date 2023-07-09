News Sport

Footballers narrowly lose opener to Ynys Môn

Ryan Nicolson July 9, 2023 0
Shetland’s footballers have lost their opening match 2-0 to Ynys Môn on Sunday night.

The blues went behind early in the first half but then dominated possession for the remainder of the opening period, going close to equalising with the physical Welsh side on several occasions.

But a late sucker-punch goal ensured Shetland start the group with a defeat.

In the badminton Shetland beat inter-county rivals Orkney 4-1 to make it two wins from two in their group.

However their final match with Faroe Islands had to be stopped after a serious injury to Shetland’s Shona Mackay.

Bobby Laurenson has qualified for the final of the 400m men’s race, which takes place on Monday night, but Seumas MacKay unfortunately just missed the cut.

The final of the women’s 100m race – which will feature both Sophie Grant and Katie Dinwoodie – will also take place on Monday night, with Shetland hoping to add to their one bronze medal from the opening day.

