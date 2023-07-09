News Sport

IN PICTURES: Guernsey island games officially opened

Smiles from Shetland's island games competitors during Saturday's opening ceremony at St Peter Port seafront in Guernsey. From left: Darren Forrest, Stephanie Keith, Sophie Grant, Katie Dinwoodie, John Thomson and Kieran Fraser. Photo: Kevin Jones

The 2023 NatWest Island Games were officially opened on Saturday night in Guernsey ahead of the first day of sporting action.

Cyclist Carlos Riise was the flagbearer for team Shetland at the St Peter Port ceremony, while twin sisters Anne and Emmie Hutchison were the water carriers.

After a colourful and vibrant opening to the games, the action will get under way this morning (Sunday).

A packed day is in store, with Shetland in action in both the sailing and the first matches of the table tennis team event before 10am.

The blues are also involved in the badminton team event as well as the triathlon at midday, before the athletics gets started at around 2pm.

The Sunday action is rounded off with the football team’s opening game against Ynys Môn at 6.30pm.

Members of Shetland’s supporters wave the flag. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland’s joint water carriers, sisters Anne Hutchison (on left) and Emmie Hutchison add Shetland’s water during the opening ceremony. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland’s island games team just before Saturday’s opening ceremony procession. Photo: Kevin Jones
From left: Flag bearer Carlos Riise, joint water carriers, sisters Anne Hutchison and Emmie Hutchison, and Shetland’s attaché Paula Keyte. Photo: Kevin Jones
