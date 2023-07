Photo: Kevin Jones

Watch below as Shetland’s table tennis team take on the Faroe Islands in the second of their group matches.

The blues lost 7-0 to Jersey in their opening fixture this morning.

Shetland’s male triathletes are currently involved in their individual triathlon race, while the badminton team’s opening match, against the Western Isles, is also set to get under way at 12.30pm.