Women’s triathlon team pick up first medal of games

Shetland’s women’s triathlon team have won a bronze medal in the team’s triathlon event, Shetland’s first medal of the Guernsey island games.

The team of Lynsey Hatrick, Emma Leask, Lynsey Henderson and Louise Parr continued the blues recent strong medal run in the event.

In the athletics 100m women’s heats, Katie Dinwoodie finished first in her heat in a time of 12.53s, while Sophie Grant was second in her heat in 12.74s.

The 100m women’s final is on Monday night.

In the badminton Shetland are currently 4-0 up in their match against Western Isles, while the table tennis team have lost 7-0 to Faroe Islands.