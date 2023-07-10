Donald Murray’s new book to be launched in Lerwick

Donald Murray

Shetland Library are hosting an event to launch Shetland-based author Donald Murray’s latest book, Red Star Over Hebrides.

Although Murray himself grew up on the edge of the Isle of Lewis, in the Western Isles, the vastness of Russia never felt too distant.

Red Star Over Hebrides draws upon the experiences of his youth, shifting continually between myth and history, the absurd and moving, the satirical and everyday.

To celebrate his most recent work, Mr Murray will be joined by young guest Sunni Gear, who will be reading some of her own written work.

The event will also have some music from young fiddlers Isla Scollay and Freya Hutcheson.

The book launch will take place at the Shetland Library, on Thursday 20th July at 6.30pm with the chance to get signed copies from Mr Murray.