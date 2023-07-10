Footballers produce stunning performance to beat 2017 champions Isle of Man

Shetland's football squad before Sunday's match against Ynys Mon. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s footballers twice came from behind to stun 2017 gold medallists Isle of Man 3-2.

A day after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Ynys Môn, the blues again went behind early on against one of the favourites for the tournament.

They recovered to level through a Stuart Copland header from a Declan Adamson free-kick, but almost immediately Isle of Man retook the lead.

However before the break Sam Maver levelled – again from an Adamson pass – and at the start of the second half Adamson played in Ness team-mate Harry Thomson to poke home for 3-2.

Isle of Man, who won the last official island games football tournament in Gotland, threw everything at Shetland in the closing stages.

But the blues defended valiantly to hold onto a victory which could still seem them progress from the group.

Shetland will now take on Falkland Islands tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6.30pm.