Footballers produce stunning performance to beat 2017 champions Isle of Man

Ryan Nicolson July 10, 2023 0
Shetland's football squad before Sunday's match against Ynys Mon. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s footballers twice came from behind to stun 2017 gold medallists Isle of Man 3-2.

A day after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Ynys Môn, the blues again went behind early on against one of the favourites for the tournament.

They recovered to level through a Stuart Copland header from a Declan Adamson free-kick, but almost immediately Isle of Man retook the lead.

However before the break Sam Maver levelled – again from an Adamson pass – and at the start of the second half Adamson played in Ness team-mate Harry Thomson to poke home for 3-2.

Isle of Man, who won the last official island games football tournament in Gotland, threw everything at Shetland in the closing stages.

But the blues defended valiantly to hold onto a victory which could still seem them progress from the group.

Shetland will now take on Falkland Islands tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6.30pm.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

