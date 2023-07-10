News Sport

IN PICTURES: Day one of the island games as Shetland pick up first medal

July 10, 2023 0
IN PICTURES: Day one of the island games as Shetland pick up first medal
All smiles from the Shetland women's triathlon team with their bronze medals at Rocquaine Bay in Guernsey on Sunday. From left: Louise Parr, Wendy Hatrick, Lynsey Henderson and Emma Leask. Photo: Kevin Jones

Team Shetland kicked off the opening day of island games action in Guernsey by picking up a bronze medal in the women’s triathlon event.

Photographer Kevin Jones captured all the action from the men’s and women’s triathlon races, as well as Shetland’s narrow 2-0 defeat to Ynys Môn in the football, as the isles made a bright start to the competition.

On day two today (Tuesday), the swimmers, archers and cyclists will join the action, with a packed day of sport to come.

Shetland’s Declan Adamson traps the ball during Sunday’s match against Ynys Mon. Photo: Kevin Jones
The men’s triathlon gets under way. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland’s island games football squad before Sunday’s match against Ynys Mon. Photo: Kevin Jones
A smile from Shetland’s triathlete Emma Leask just before the start of the women’s triathlon. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland’s island games men’s triathletes. From left: Lewis Anderson, Stewart Hutchison, Andrew Aitken and Scott Riise. Photo: Kevin Jones
