More medal hopes as swimmers sail into finals

Ryan Nicolson July 10, 2023 0
The Shetland island games swimming team. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s swimmers produced some strong performances on Monday morning to leave the blues with several chances of medal success.

Joe Carter will be in the final of the men’s 200m butterfly after an impressive heat while Jasmin Smith, who won bronze in the Gibraltar pool four years ago, will return in the final of the women’s 50m breaststroke for another shot at medal glory.

Finlay Geddes and Cailean Johnson also raced brilliantly to finish in the top six swimmers in the 1,500 metres freestyle.

Those swimming finals will start at 6pm this evening.

In the men’s cycling time trial Robin Atkinson has finished highest of the Shetland contingent, ending the race in 13th place.

Hayley Dixon was 12th in the women’s race, with Shetland’s two women cyclists narrowly missing out on a bronze medal in the team time trial.

In the badminton, Shetland will take on Menorca at around 2pm in the first of their 5th-8th place play-off matches, after finishing second in their group.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019.

