More medal joy as Dinwoodie claims bronze in 100m

Katie Dinwoodie has secured yet another personal medal – and Shetland’s third of the Guernsey island games – in the women’s 100m race.

She set a personal best time of 12.16 seconds to edge third place in the event.

Shetland’s Sophie Grant also set a personal best time of 12.60 seconds.

That follows Jasmin Smith’s bronze medal in the pool earlier in the night to take Shetland’s medal tally to three, all bronzes.

In the 400m men’s race Bobby Laurenson finished sixth in a time of 49.11s, while Connor McDonald also finished sixth in the shot put.