Second medal for Shetland as Smith wins bronze again

Ryan Nicolson July 10, 2023 0
Jasmin Smith. Photo: Kevin Jones

Swimmer Jasmin Smith has claimed Shetland’s second medal of the Guernsey island games after claiming bronze in the women’s 50m breaststroke event.

She retains the medal she won in the same event in Gibraltar four years ago, adding to the women’s team triathlon bronze that Shetland won on Sunday.

There are more medal prospects for Shetland on Monday evening, in both the pool and at the athletics track.

The football team are also currently in action, and are drawing 2-2 with the Isle of Man at half-time.

More updates will follow on The Shetland Times website tonight (Monday) as the events unfold.

