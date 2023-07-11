Dinwoodie races into 200-metre finals as footballers kick-off in crunch match

Shetland runners (from left) Sophie Grant, Mhia Mouat and Katie Dinwoodie. Photo: Kevin Jones

Athlete Katie Dinwoodie will be in tomorrow night’s 200-metre final after winning her semi-final tonight (Tuesday).

However fellow runner Mhia Mouat missed the cut after finishing fifth in the other semi-final.

Bobby Laurenson also missed out in his men’s 200m semi-final, finishing fourth.

That comes at the start of a busy night of home action, with Kirsty Laurenson (shot put) and Seamus MacKay (1,500-metres) also in action this evening.

Rhona Anderson is in the final of the 100m backstroke, which will get under way shortly, with Emmie Hutchison in the 50m butterfly final afterwards.

Shetland’s footballers have just kicked off in their must-win match against Falkland Islands, with the blues needing to win by several goals and needing Isle of Man to take a few goals off Ynys Môn as well.