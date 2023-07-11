News Sport

Dinwoodie races into 200-metre finals as footballers kick-off in crunch match

Ryan Nicolson July 11, 2023 0
Dinwoodie races into 200-metre finals as footballers kick-off in crunch match
Shetland runners (from left) Sophie Grant, Mhia Mouat and Katie Dinwoodie. Photo: Kevin Jones

Athlete Katie Dinwoodie will be in tomorrow night’s 200-metre final after winning her semi-final tonight (Tuesday).

However fellow runner Mhia Mouat missed the cut after finishing fifth in the other semi-final.

Bobby Laurenson also missed out in his men’s 200m semi-final, finishing fourth.

That comes at the start of a busy night of home action, with Kirsty Laurenson (shot put) and Seamus MacKay (1,500-metres) also in action this evening.

Rhona Anderson is in the final of the 100m backstroke, which will get under way shortly, with Emmie Hutchison in the 50m butterfly final afterwards.

Shetland’s footballers have just kicked off in their must-win match against Falkland Islands, with the blues needing to win by several goals and needing Isle of Man to take a few goals off Ynys Môn as well.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.