Footballers out of the running for medals despite dominant victory

Shetland’s footballers are out of contention for the medal places at the Guernsey island games, despite a second win from three matches.

The blues beat Falkland Islands 4-1 in a dominant display, with goals from Harry Thomson, James Aitken and both Jack Mcshane and Declan Adamson from the penalty spot.

But Ynys Môn’s victory over Isle of Man on Tuesday night means they top the group with nine points, with Shetland finishing in second.

Shetland will now play again on Thursday to decide their final placing.