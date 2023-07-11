News Sport

IN PICTURES: No blue Monday for blues after two bronze medals

July 11, 2023 0
IN PICTURES: No blue Monday for blues after two bronze medals
Katie Dinwoodie with her proud family, dad Craig and mam Mary. Photo: Kevin Jones

A brilliant Monday night saw Shetland move up to three medals for the island games so far.

Swimmer Jasmin Smith claimed bronze in the women’s 50m breaststroke race for the second games in succession early in the evening.

And that was followed by Katie Dinwoodie – again retaining her medal – finishing third in the 100 metre race to earn bronze.

Shetland’s fine night was complete when the footballers produced a superb fightback to twice come from behind to beat Isle of Man 3-2, giving them a chance of progression from the group.

In the badminton team event, Shetland unfortunately fell to defeats against Menorca and Jersey to finish eighth overall.

The action is back under way already in Guernsey this morning (Tuesday), with a bumper day featuring archery, athletics, badminton, football, golf, sailing, swimming and table tennis.

The golfers tee-off for the first time this week just after 10am.

Shetland swimmer Joe Carter competes in the start of the 200m butterfly final. Photo: Kevin Jones
Jasmin Smith with her bronze medal. Photo: Kevin Jones
A group of Shetland athletes and supporters watching the athletics on Monday evening. Photo: Kevin Jones
Sophie Grant (left) and Katie Dinwoodie were delighted after both earning personal bests.
The cyclists before Monday’s time trial. From left: Kieran Fraser, Robin Atkinson, Andrew Aitken, John Thomson and Carlos Riise. Photo: Kevin Jones
