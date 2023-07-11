News

Princess Anne to visit Lerwick for Tall Ships Races

July 11, 2023 0
Princess Anne is to visit Lerwick to experience the Tall Ships Races later this month, its organisers has announced.

The Princess Royal will be accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and will attend the captain’s dinner on Thursday, 27th July.

She will then visit some of the event sites and meet sponsors, crew members and organisers on the Friday.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd. chairman Malcolm Bell said it was “exciting to confirm a Royal visit”.

“The event was already shaping up to be an important occasion for the whole of Shetland, and this news only adds to the significance.

“With dozens of tall ships berthed in the port, there is no better time to see Lerwick Harbour, and we are sure The Princess Royal will enjoy the spectacle.”

Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter added that the visit provided an excellent opportunity for the princess to learn more about the event and the positive impact it will have on participants and the Shetland community.

The Tall Ships Races will visit Lerwick between 26th and 29th July.

