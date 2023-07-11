Silver for Seumas as Shetland increase medal tally

Photo: Shetland Island Games Association

Athlete Seumas MacKay has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre race at the Guernsey island games.

MacKay secured a personal best time of 3:53.79 to secure Shetland’s first silver of the games.

Emmie Hutchison narrowly missed out on bronze in the swimming pool earlier in the night, finishing 0.02 seconds behind third in the 50m butterfly final.

Rhona Anderson – celebrating her 16th birthday today (Tuesday) – finished sixth in the final of the 100m backstroke.