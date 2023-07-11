Trio of athletes into semi-finals as badminton players progress in individual event

Shetland's island games athletes. Back (from left): David Wagstaff, Bobby Laurenson, Seumas MacKay, Connor McDonald. Front: Sophie Grant, Mhia Mouat, Kirsty Laurenson and Katie Dinwoodie. Photo: Kevin Jones

Athletes Mhia Mouat, Katie Dinwoodie and Bobby Laurenson have all qualified from their heats for tonight’s (Tuesday) 200 metre semi-finals.

Dinwoodie and Mouat have been kept apart in the two women’s semi-final races, which are due to take place around 6pm, after posting times of 26.01s and 26.59s respectively this morning.

Laurenson’s impressive time of 22.88s also saw him safely through to tonight’s semi-finals.

Kirsty Laurenson will be taking part in the shot put event just after 7pm, with Seamus MacKay in the 1,500m event too.

In the swimming pool, Rhona Anderson has made it through to the finals of the 100 metre backstroke race, with Emmie Hutchison will also be in the final of the 50m butterfly.

Shetland’s badminton players have made a positive start to the individual event – with Ramsay Hogg, Dean Guthrie, Thomas Calder, Ruth Anderson and Chloe Hitchin all safely through to the round of 32.

Luca Russell lost his opening game this morning, while Stephanie Keith is due on court later.