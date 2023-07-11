News Sport

Whalsay woman wins 5,000m Scottish Masters

Chloe Irvine July 11, 2023 0
Whalsay woman wins 5,000m Scottish Masters
Michelle Sandison running in the Scottish 5000m Masters. Photo: Alan Ramage. 

Whalsay’s Michelle Sandison has retained her title as the Scottish Masters 5,000m champion after winning gold in Grangemouth on Sunday.

Sandison dominated the race and led from gun to tape – her time of 17:52 almost a minute faster than the time she set to win the same race last year.

This ranks her as seventh overall in the UK for athletes aged 35 and older.

Alongside this latest victory, she is also the British Masters 10k road champion, set a Shetland record in the 10-mile Scottish championships and broke the course record to win the Simmer Dim half marathon.

