Children create their own turbines at net zero event

Young Shetlanders attended a Science Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) to discuss career paths in the sector and meeting net zero ambitions.

Around 85 young people went to the Shetland Museum in Lerwick to compete in a variety of STEM challenges set by the industry.

Eamon Dorris, a graduate engineer currently working in Shetland on the Viking windfarm, gave a presentation to discuss his career journey.

Mr Dorris was joined by his colleague Andrew James as they supported the children in completing their challenge of creating a Vestas paper turbine.

SSE community engagement manager Julie Graham said: “Employees from SSE Renewables had a great time at the event last month and we were really encouraged to see how many young people took part and have a keen interest in the challenge of achieving net zero.”