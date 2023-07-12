News

Children create their own turbines at net zero event

July 12, 2023 0
Children create their own turbines at net zero event

Young Shetlanders attended a Science Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) to discuss career paths in the sector and meeting net zero ambitions.

Around 85 young people went to the Shetland Museum in Lerwick to compete in a variety of STEM challenges set by the industry.

Eamon Dorris, a graduate engineer currently working in Shetland on the Viking windfarm, gave a presentation to discuss his career journey.

Mr Dorris was joined by his colleague Andrew James as they supported the children in completing their challenge of creating a Vestas paper turbine.

SSE community engagement manager Julie Graham said: “Employees from SSE Renewables had a great time at the event last month and we were really encouraged to see how many young people took part and have a keen interest in the challenge of achieving net zero.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.