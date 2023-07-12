Dinwoodie wins bronze for her second medal of the games

Katie Dinwoodie has finished third in the women’s 200-metre race to win a bronze medal – Shetland’s fourth bronze of the island games.

It was extremely tight between herself and second place, with uncertainty over which of the two had claimed silver.

There was just 0.20 seconds between the pair as they crossed the finish line.

It adds to the bronze medal Dinwoodie won in the 100-metre race on Monday night.

That takes Shetland’s medal total for the island games up to six, following swimmer Jasmin Smith’s second medal of the games earlier tonight.