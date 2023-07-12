IN PICTURES: Another medal for MacKay as golfers tee-off and footballers thrash Falkland Islands

Shetland athlete Seumas Mackay with his men's 1,500m silver medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Seumas MacKay added to his medal tally with a silver in the 1,500-metre race on Tuesday night, taking Shetland’s total medals to four for the island games.

The golfers teed-off for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) morning, with Robert Geddes shooting an impressive 77 for the day.

Kieren Fraser was just behind on 79, with Andrew Bain scoring 83 and David Nicol on 90 after day one.

Today (Wednesday) sees MacKay back in action in the 800m heats – with Kirsty Laurenson also in action in the discus final tonight, and Katie Dinwoodie into the final of the 200-metre event.

There’s a packed day of action again at the swimming pool, starting from 10am, and both Dean Guthrie and Thomas Calder are playing in the round of 16 of the badminton singles this morning.

The women’s cycling road race has just started, with the men to follow just before noon.

And at the table tennis, the men’s and women’s singles will get under way today and be played to a finish.

James Aitken celebrates after scoring Shetland’s first goal against the Falkland Islands. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland golfer Kieren Fraser chips out of the rough during his match. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland golfer David Nicol considers his options as he lines up a putt. Photo: Kevin Jones