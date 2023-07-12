News Sport

IN PICTURES: Another medal for MacKay as golfers tee-off and footballers thrash Falkland Islands

Ryan Nicolson July 12, 2023 0
IN PICTURES: Another medal for MacKay as golfers tee-off and footballers thrash Falkland Islands
Shetland athlete Seumas Mackay with his men's 1,500m silver medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Seumas MacKay added to his medal tally with a silver in the 1,500-metre race on Tuesday night, taking Shetland’s total medals to four for the island games.

The golfers teed-off for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) morning, with Robert Geddes shooting an impressive 77 for the day.

Kieren Fraser was just behind on 79, with Andrew Bain scoring 83 and David Nicol on 90 after day one.

Today (Wednesday) sees MacKay back in action in the 800m heats – with Kirsty Laurenson also in action in the discus final tonight, and Katie Dinwoodie into the final of the 200-metre event.

There’s a packed day of action again at the swimming pool, starting from 10am, and both Dean Guthrie and Thomas Calder are playing in the round of 16 of the badminton singles this morning.

The women’s cycling road race has just started, with the men to follow just before noon.

And at the table tennis, the men’s and women’s singles will get under way today and be played to a finish.

James Aitken celebrates after scoring Shetland’s first goal against the Falkland Islands. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland golfer Kieren Fraser chips out of the rough during his match. Photo: Kevin Jones
Shetland golfer David Nicol considers his options as he lines up a putt. Photo: Kevin Jones
The Island Games men’s 1,500m medal winners on the podium. Photo: Kevin Jones
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.