Loganair denies it has pulled out of Kirkwall-Sumburgh route

Loganair has denied that it has withdrawn from the Kirkwall-Sumburgh route after several days of disruption.

The airline moved to quash rumours that customers booked on the route had been told they would no longer be offering the service.

That followed days of delays and cancellations, which have seen several passengers take to social media to complain about the lifeline service.

But Loganair said it was “committed to the Highlands and Islands region” and would continue to offer flights between Kirkwall and Sumburgh.

“Recent disruption to the route was caused by weather delays and a subsequent technical issue,” it said.

There had also been complaints about services between Edinburgh and Sumburgh, particularly with a lack of information being given to passengers about the reasons for delays or cancellation.

Loganair said it was “industry standard” for airlines to work with third-party ground handling staff – but that it would review this process when it came to customer communication.