Seumas MacKay has won his 800-metre heat and qualified for Friday’s final of the event.

MacKay won gold in the race in both 2017 and 2019, and was comfortable throughout his heat on Wednesday night.

Kirsty Laurenson is currently taking place in the discus final, with Katie Dinwoodie in the 200-metre final at around 8.30pm.

Finlay Geddes and Jasmin Smith are also in action in swimming finals tonight.