Shetland swimmer Jasmin Smith with her women's 50m breaststroke bronze medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Jasmin Smith has won her second medal of the Guernsey island games, winning silver in the 100m breaststroke final.

Following up on her bronze medal on Monday, Smith claimed second place with a time of 1:12.04 in Wednesday night’s race.

That takes Shetland’s medal total for the games up to five, with two coming in the pool (both from Smith), two at the athletics track and one in the triathlon event.