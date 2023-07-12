News Sport

Two swimmers into Wednesday’s finals

Ryan Nicolson July 12, 2023 0
Swimmer Finlay Geddes. Photo: Kevin Jones

Two of team Shetland’s swimmers have produced impressive performances to reach Wednesday night’s finals.

Finlay Geddes will be in the final of the 200-metre backstroke, while bronze medallist Jasmin Smith is in the 100m breaststroke final.

Robbie Thomson swam an impressive time of 8:54.62 in his 800m freestyle heat.

In archery, Dylan Murphy is through to the quarter-finals of the men’s head-to-head recurve event, which is taking place this afternoon.

Thomas Calder made it to the quarter-finals of the men’s badminton singles this morning, eventually being knocked out by second-seed Jordan Trebert after a series of great results.

As well as the swimming tonight, there will be keen home interest at the athletics track.

