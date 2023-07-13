Duo through in mixed doubles

Dean Guthrie and Chloe Hitchin are through to the second round of the mixed doubles badminton at the island games.

They are due on court four this afternoon, to play second seeds, Fai Yin Wong and Mia Thorkildshøj from Faroe Islands.

Unfortunately, Guthrie and Hitchin are the last remaining Shetland duo in the mixed doubles competition after two other pairs were beaten in the first round.

Thomas Calder and Stephanie Keith were knocked out after losing 15-21, 11-21 to an Isle of Man team.

Joe Thomson and Ruth Anderson also lost to a team from Gibraltar (15-21, 9-21).