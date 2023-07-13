News Sport

Duo through in mixed doubles

July 13, 2023 0
Duo through in mixed doubles

Dean Guthrie and Chloe Hitchin are through to the second round of the mixed doubles badminton at the island games. 

They are due on court four this afternoon, to play second seeds, Fai Yin Wong and Mia Thorkildshøj from Faroe Islands.

Unfortunately, Guthrie and Hitchin are the last remaining Shetland duo in the mixed doubles competition after two other pairs were beaten in the first round. 

Thomas Calder and Stephanie Keith were knocked out after losing 15-21, 11-21 to an Isle of Man team. 

Joe Thomson and Ruth Anderson also lost to a team from Gibraltar (15-21, 9-21).

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.