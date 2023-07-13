Hat-trick for Grant as Shetland glide past Greenland

A hat-trick from Ronan Grant inspired Shetland’s footballers to a 5-1 win over Greenland on Thursday afternoon.

The blues were 2-0 up at half-time courtesy of a Grant double, but were pegged back at the start of the second half.

However three goals in quick succession from James Aitken, Neil Laurenson and Grant again made the match – and seventh place in the tournament – secure.

There are more medal hopes for Shetland on Thursday night, with two-time medallist Jasmin Smith searching out a hat-trick of her own in the pool – competing in the 100-metre individual medley final just after 6pm.