IN PICTURES: Jasmin and Katie double their medal tallies on Wednesday

Athlete Katie Dinwoodie receives a cuddle from coach David Wagstaff after winning a bronze medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Swimmer Jasmin Smith and athlete Katie Dinwoodie both won their second medals of the Guernsey island games on Wednesday night.

Smith finished second in the 100-metre breaststroke final to clinch silver, adding to the 50m breaststroke bronze she won on Monday.

And Dinwoodie raced home in third in the women’s 200m to double her bronze tally for the games, after picking up a medal on Monday in the 100m.

Today (Thursday) is the penultimate day of the games, with a packed day of heats starting at the swimming pool at 10am.

The badminton players are in mixed doubles action and the table tennis squad start their men’s and women’s doubles, all kicking-off from 9am.

And the footballers face Greenland in the seventh/eighth place play-off at 2.30pm.

Seumas MacKay (on right) looks around to check where the other runners are just before he reaches the finish line. Photo: Kevin Jones

Jasmin Smith with the two medals she has won so far. Photo: Kevin Jones