Ryan Taylor July 13, 2023
Road closure for re-painting

A section of road leading out of Lerwick will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for four hours.

Shetland Islands Council has announced the three lane section of the main A970 from M. R. Gair’s garage to the Ladies Drive junction will be out of bounds to both south and northbound traffic between 7pm and 11pm.

The closure is to allow the re-painting of road markings.

A detour will be in place from the Gremista roundabout via Gremista Brae and the Old North Road for northbound and vice versa for Lerwick-bound traffic.  

The work is weather dependent.

