Early morning crash at Aith

July 14, 2023 0
A motorist has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

It comes after an early morning crash involving one vehicle in the early hours of this morning [Friday].

Emergency services attended the scene on the B9071 north of Aith.

A fire crew was in attendance to ensure the scene of the crash was safe.

Police Scotland said in a statement:  “Around 12.30am on Friday, 14th July, 2023, officers were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on the B9071 near Aith, Shetland.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, and is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023.”

