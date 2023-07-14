Fatal accident inquiry into fisherman’s death to take place next year

Edison Lacaste.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of fisherman Edison Lacaste will now take place next year.

Mr Lacaste died after falling from the Copious in the early hours of the morning on February 18th 2021.

An FAI was ordered into his death in April, and had been due to take place this year.

But at a preliminary hearing today (Friday) that was pushed back to 22nd January 2024.

Three days have been set aside for the FAI.

The inquiry is set to investigate the use of a personal flotation device, a previous hearing heard.

Marine Accident Investigation Branch published its findings on Mr Lacaste’s death last month.