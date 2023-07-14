Silver for Seumas again in final day of games

Seumas Mackay with his men's 1,500m silver medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Seamus MacKay has won silver again at the island games, finishing second in the 800-metre race.

It’s Shetland’s seventh medal of the games overall on the final day of action – and MacKay’s second silver medal, following from his silver in the 1,500m race on Tuesday night.

That will be the blues final medal from the athletics track, with MacKay and Katie Dinwoodie contributing four medals between them.

There was also a strong performance from the isles athletes in Friday morning’s half-marathons too.

Mary Rutherford finished 11th in the women’s event in a time on 1:28:49.

In the men’s Brett Haining was 19th, with Neil Arthur 24th and Russell Gair 28th.

Today (Friday) is the last day of the island games, with the closing ceremony to come tonight.