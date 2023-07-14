News Sport

Silver for Seumas again in final day of games

Ryan Nicolson July 14, 2023 0
Silver for Seumas again in final day of games
Seumas Mackay with his men's 1,500m silver medal. Photo: Kevin Jones

Seamus MacKay has won silver again at the island games, finishing second in the 800-metre race.

It’s Shetland’s seventh medal of the games overall on the final day of action – and MacKay’s second silver medal, following from his silver in the 1,500m race on Tuesday night.

That will be the blues final medal from the athletics track, with MacKay and Katie Dinwoodie contributing four medals between them.

There was also a strong performance from the isles athletes in Friday morning’s half-marathons too.

Mary Rutherford finished 11th in the women’s event in a time on 1:28:49.

In the men’s Brett Haining was 19th, with Neil Arthur 24th and Russell Gair 28th.

Today (Friday) is the last day of the island games, with the closing ceremony to come tonight.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.