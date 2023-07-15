News

Man to go on trial charged with murder attempt

The High Court in Glasgow.

A 49-year-old man is to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow next year for attempted murder.

Stephen Savage denied assaulting a man at a property in Lerwick on 17th September 2022 at a hearing at the High Court yesterday.

Savage is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the man with a knife, and then washed it afterwards before making a ferry booking in an attempt to flee the island.

He has denied all of the charges.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial for April next year.

