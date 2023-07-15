Man to go on trial charged with murder attempt
A 49-year-old man is to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow next year for attempted murder.
Stephen Savage denied assaulting a man at a property in Lerwick on 17th September 2022 at a hearing at the High Court yesterday.
Savage is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the man with a knife, and then washed it afterwards before making a ferry booking in an attempt to flee the island.
He has denied all of the charges.
Judge Lady Stacey set a trial for April next year.
