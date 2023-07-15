News

Whitedale lift Fraser Cup after comfortable win over holders

Whitedale have lifted the Bolts Car Hire Fraser Cup after a 5-0 win over holders Whalsay on Saturday afternoon.

Ewan Inkster gave Whitedale the lead early in the first half before Bobby Scott doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Greg Tulloch scored a second-half hat-trick to make sure of the trophy.

Whalsay twice had headers cleared off the line, one in each half, but never really got going in the match.

The game, traditionally played at Scalloway’s Fraser Park, had to be moved to the Clickimin 1 pitch in Lerwick because of the heavy rain.

