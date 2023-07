The historic sailing boat Maggie Helen has returned to Shetland this week.

The boat, built in Lerwick at Hay & Co. Ltd in 1904, was restored by the crew of the Swallow last year and sailed away from the isles.

This week both the Swallow and the Maggie Helen returned ahead of the visit of the Tall Ships Races at the end of the month.

Watch the video of them arriving in Breiwick on Monday below.