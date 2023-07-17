New infrastructure investment to benefit pegalic sector 

Latest investment towards infrastructure at Arlanda at Lerwick Harbour will benefit the pelagic fishing sector. Photo: Alexander Simpson

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) is set to undertake another major land reclamation project, this time to accommodate the future expansion of the pelagic fish processing sector.

Work to reclaim approximately 4,000 square metres of new industrial land at Arlanda East,

adjacent to Pelagia Shetland’s factory, will begin this summer.

A 22-week contract to infill an area of seabed has been awarded to Shetland civil

engineering company, Frank L Johnston, who undertook the original reclamation at Arlanda.

The initiative will cost just over £601,000 with £150,250 coming from LPA and £450,759 from the UK

Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).