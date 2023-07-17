Scalloway Boating Club granted licence for Tall Ships 

Scalloway Boating Club has been granted an occasional licence which allows non-members to take part in their tall ships celebrations.

The Shetland Islands Area Licensing Board had already granted a general extension to normal operating hours for club members.

The board heard that the club wanted to take advantage of the extension to admit non-members following a procession in Scalloway next Tuesday evening.

It is hoped crews and the general public will attend the event and then move on to the club, where there will be entertainment, featuring the Plonkys,

But this required an additional application for an occasional licence, which was heard by the board on Monday and approved within three minutes.